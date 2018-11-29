Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are one stunning pair!

The Dancing With the Stars pros are one step closer to becoming husband and wife after taking their engagement photos, and sharing them with the world. On Thursday, Johnson, 24, took to Instagram to post the dreamy winter photos from their shoot. In one slideshow, the brunette beauty wears a chic red, flowy, wrap dress, while her 32-year-old husband-to-be is dapper in gray slacks and a white button-up shirt.

"I’ve stared and cried at these pictures all morning," Johnson wrote alongside the beautiful pics. "@summer_rrae thank you SO much for capturing these tender moments while shooting our engagements!! I’m completely obsessed with these pictures. I CANNOT BELIVE IM GETTING MARRIED!!!! 😱."

In a second post, the engaged lovebirds cozy up and are both are wearing all-black ensembles, with Chmerkovskiy in a jean jacket.

"Jenna Chmerkovskiy has a nice ring to it 💗," the bride-to-be captioned the photos.

The dancers got engaged during a trip to Venice, Italy, in June of this year, after dating on and off since 2015.

"I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥️👑," Chmerkovskiy gushed at the time.

Last month, Johnson revealed to ET that she and her fiance had locked down a wedding date. While she wouldn't share the exact date of their ceremony, she did say there were still some details being sorted out, like who will do the honors of officiating.

The twosome is also definitely ready to have kids. "I want babies for sure! I have eight beautiful nieces and nephews and they are my life," Johnson expressed. "I come from a family of eight, so I'm gonna go with [wanting] two [kids]."

"I already have all my kids' names picked out," she said, adding that it's not going to happen until after she's married. "I'm very traditional in that sense."

For more on their love story, watch below.

