Jenna Lyons says she had a good reason for not making it to BravoCon 2023 alongside her castmates on The Real Housewives of New York.

During an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the carpet of the CFDA Fashion Awards, Lyons, 55, explained her absence by sharing that she had some personal matters to attend to.

"I had some things to do," the fashion designer and businesswoman said.

"I said some really important things to do, like twiddle my thumbs," Lyons joked. "No, I had an event and I had some other things that I had to do that were personal. And I'm preparing for -- I have to leave tonight, I have to be on a flight so I just couldn't. It didn't work out."

"But did you miss being there?" Smith asked the RHONY cast member, prompting Lyons to look around and play coy.

Lyons is coming off her first season on the show and rumors that she will not return for the upcoming season.

ET asked Andy Cohen over the Bravo-centric weekend about Lyons' absence from the event. The fashion designer's fellow Housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, were all present at the Las Vegas convention.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Cohen said fans should not jump to any conclusions or worry just quite yet about her going anywhere because the network still has a great relationship with her.

"Her not being a BravoCon is not any great statement on her relationship to the show or with us," Cohen shared. "We have a great relationship and I hope she comes back. You know, I hope she comes back."

As for how Lyons is feeling after wrapping her first season on the Bravo, the jury is still out on her overall feelings about the show.

"Did you have a moment where you were like, 'Can I please do that over?'" Smith asked.

"How many moments?" Lyons responded with a laugh. "No, no, it was fun. It was a lot though. Different than my normal life."

Season 14 premiered in July on Bravo and the final episode of the season aired on Oct. 29.

Casting for season 15 and dates for filming have yet to be announced.

RELATED CONTENT: