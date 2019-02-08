Jennie Garth and her husband, Dave Abrams, may be reconciling.

After filing for divorce last April from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Abrams appears to be changing his tune. In the original filing, the 37-year-old actor cited irreconcilable differences and noted the couple's official separation as Aug. 29, 2017.

Garth's rep told ET in November that the two -- who tied the knot in 2015 -- were taking time apart to work on their marriage. According to the most recent online court records, Abrams "filed a petition for dismissal in his divorce case" on Thursday.

A rep for the 46-year-old actress recently told People that the two are "very happy."

“They have been working hard on their relationship and they’re in a really good place now,” the rep said. “They’re very happy.”

The pair, who met on a blind date in December 2014 and got engaged shortly thereafter, have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight. Garth was previously married to Twilight actor Peter Facinelli, with whom she has three daughters -- Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

In recent months, Garth has been at the center of rumors regarding a potential Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot. A source familiar with the production told ET back in December that crew members recently spotted with the cast are former writers from 2008's 90210 reboot. Other former 90210 stars at the mysterious meeting included Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green.

