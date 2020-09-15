Brad and Jen together again! After experiencing some delays, the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual, star-studded table read is finally back on and set to take place Thursday, Sept. 17. The celeb-packed cast, which includes amicable exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, are all smiles in the first photo for the highly anticipated charity event.

The event, which is officially titled Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, was initially delayed due to technical difficulties. It will feature mega stars like Aniston, Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Shia LaBeouf, and Henry Golding. The twist is that even with some of the 1982 film's original stars present, no one knows which iconic role will go to which A-lister.

The hour-long event will highlight beloved scenes from the cult classic film. It will serve as a fundraiser supporting CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Reform Alliance in the fight against COVID-19.

"It started with Jennifer Aniston, I think she was one of the first people that I talked to," Cook told ET of the event last month. "She was like, 'When and where?' And I said, 'No idea, but I'm working on it.'"

The Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read will take place Thursday Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CORE's official Facebook and TikTok pages, as well as LiveXLive.

