Looks like Jennifer Aniston may have had another run-in with an ex.

The Morning Show star was spotted out in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, after dining at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Just moments later, paparazzi caught John Mayer leaving the same establishment.

Aniston, 50, and Mayer, 42, dated from 2008 to 2009 after meeting each other at an Oscars party. Both have been making headlines lately -- Aniston for her long-awaited reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage the 2020 SAG Awards, and Mayer for his former on-again, off-again relationship with Jessica Simpson.

While speaking to Hoda Kotb for a Today show segment about her new tell-all, Open Book, Simpson claimed she got back together with Mayer "close to nine times."

"We were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex," she explained. "And it was always on-again, off-again. On-again, off-again. And I went back close to nine times."

"The songs that he would write, I mean, they would bring me back in," Simpson later told ET. "His apologies would bring me back in. I mean, he made everything sound beautiful, so I thought it was going to be better. It was a cycle. It was very destructive."

Simpson and Mayer's relationship, which first began in 2005, eventually came to an end in 2010, after the "Your Body is a Wonderland" singer referred to her as "sexual napalm" during an interview with Playboy.

"He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that," Simpson told People. "A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking."

