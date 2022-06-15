Jennifer Aniston Debunks a Years-Long Rumor About Her Time on 'Friends'
Jennifer Aniston may have put an end to this TikTok trend! After a 2010 interview with Aniston’s Friends co-star and BFF, Courteney Cox, resurfaced where she admitted that Aniston created a “doctored up Cobb salad” with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans that they ate on set every day for 10 years -- the internet couldn't wait to get their hands and cameras on the recipe.
TikTokers have been creating videos making the “Friends Salad” which includes bulgur wheat, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, pistachios, parsley, fresh mint and a can of garbanzo beans. The internet may want to rethink the recipe, however, as Aniston has finally “debunked” the long-standing rumor.
@thesaladlab Jennifer Aniston Style Viral Friends #Salad#SaladsOfTiktok#thesaladlab#Friends#JenniferAniston#BasilInsteadOfMint#Yum#LaCrema#Chardonnay#Easyrecipe#MealPrep♬ As It Was - Harry Styles
“Well, that salad, dare I debunk that?” the Morning Show actress said during a recent wellness interview with Elle. “That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends. I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”
@the_bottomlesspit Will this make my arms look like hers? #jenniferanistonsalad#quinoasalad#mediterraneansalad#saladrecipes#easylunchideas#ByeByeSundayBlues♬ Just a Cloud Away - Pharrell Williams
And while the 53-year-old admits the salad looks good, there is one slight modification she would make.
“I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest," she explained. “Not good for the digestive tract.”
During the interview, the star shared the foods that she actually enjoys snaking on these days -- and it’s not salad.
“I have chopped celery and cucumbers, blueberries, and almond milk,” she revealed about the key items in her fridge.
And when it comes to the things that are the most vital in the actress' life, “My dogs, my proper nutrition, and sleep,” take the top three slots.
