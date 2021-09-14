Jennifer Aniston made an almost spot-on prediction about The Ellen DeGeneres Show after being the first-ever guest on the long-running talk show back in 2003. The 52-year-old actress appeared on the premiere week of the show's final season, and on Tuesday's episode, she and host Ellen DeGeneres revealed what the actress left in an autograph book backstage 18 years ago.

DeGeneres explained that she used to have guests sign an autograph book, though they stopped after season 5. She then shared Aniston's message which read, "I loved being your first guest -- so much fun. I'll watch you every day for the next 20 years! Please have me back!" DeGeneres marveled that Aniston was almost spot-on in her message, given that the show is at its 19th and final season.

"I was so close," Aniston marveled. "See that?"

During Aniston's appearance, she also got emotional about being one of the last guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional, god dang it," Aniston said as she wiped away tears. "It's just, you know I haven't been out in a long time, guys. Like, maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding."

Back in May, Oprah Winfrey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked that if she were DeGeneres, she would have pushed the show to 20 seasons just to hit that milestone number.

"I don't argue with the 19 -- even though I would probably go to 20 just because I'm just like that, like, 'I got to go to 20' -- but I remember when I had [Jerry] Seinfeld on after he ended his show, and I said, 'Nine? Why not quit at 10?'" Winfrey recalled. "And he said, 'Because I was ready in nine.' So, I applaud 19."

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Gives Advice to Ellen DeGeneres About Ending Her Daytime Talk Show This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Watch Kim Kardashian Surprise Ellen on 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Premiere

Jennifer Aniston Tears Up as She Kicks Off 'Ellen's Final Season

Kelly Clarkson Addresses Ellen DeGeneres Daytime Host Comparisons

Related Gallery