Jennifer Coolidge is getting real about a health scare she suffered while filming The White Lotus. In a new interview with Allure via Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy-winning actress revealed she had to go to the emergency room after having an allergic reaction to a spray tan she got for her role in the HBO Max series.

"For The White Lotus, I didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan," Coolidge told the magazine. "I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room."

The incident prompted production to change her onscreen makeup routine as well, as an extra precaution.

"I think we ended up using regular makeup," she recalled. "The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff."

The allergy is new for the actress, who said it's something she has been dealing with for the last few years but hadn't realized it was a result of her makeup, until recently.

"I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients," Coolidge said. "Then, I'd say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup."

Coolidge's most recent allergic reaction came ahead of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday. During her acceptance speech for her Outstanding Supporting Actress win, the 61-year-old shared that she took a lavender bath before the show, and it made her "swell up."

"I took a Lavender bath tonight, right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress, and I'm having a hard time speaking," Coolidge admitted, half-jokingly. "Anyway, this is so thrilling!"

Coolidge's makeup and beauty product allergy is something that will surely be taken into consideration by The White Lotus hair and makeup department as they gear up for season 2, with the show making its highly anticipated return for an all- new mystery set in Sicily.

The new episodes, which are slated to premiere in October, will once again feature an all-star cast, led by Coolidge, who will reprise the role of Tanya McQuoid, the grief-stricken vacationer who was determined to bury her mother’s ashes in Hawaii during season 1.

In addition to Coolidge's win -- her first career Emmy win at that -- season 1 of the series took home 10 awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and a trophy for Murray Bartlett, who also won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role.

As far as who is coming back, ET has learned that outside of Coolidge, Jon Gries is the only confirmed season 1 actor slated to appear in the new episodes. Despite earning accolades for their respective roles, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn and Molly Shannon are not coming back.

However, season 2 will see some big names, including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson and more.

The White Lotus: Sicily premieres in October on HBO and HBO Max.

