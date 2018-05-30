Jennifer Garner Is Back to Her Ass-Kicking 'Alias' Ways in 'Peppermint' First Look (Exclusive)

"Corrupt judges. Dirty cops. What do I want? I want justice."

It has been more than a decade since Alias ended, but Jennifer Garner is finally back to kicking a** in Peppermint. ET has your first look at the trailer for Taken director Pierre Morel's newest revenge thriller, out Sept. 7, in which Garner stars as Riley North, a wife and mother whose family is gunned down by the cartel in front of her.

After disappearing off the grid -- during which time she was "training," one detective explains -- Riley resurfaces on the five-year anniversary of the killings as a ruthless vigilante out to avenge her loved ones.

"I did a lot of crazy, inverted push ups and there were some weights involved. There was some boxing involved," Garner told ET backstage at CinemaCon of how she prepared for the role. "It felt great to be back with a stunt team again. My stunt double and I have worked together since I think the third or fourth episode of Alias. She's like my sister!"

STXfilms

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"PEPPERMINT is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Jennifer Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force -- eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI -- as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice."

