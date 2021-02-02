Jennifer Garner continues to be supportive of her ex-husband and the father of her three children, Ben Affleck. The 48-year-old actress initially split from Affleck in 2015 and the former spouses finalized their divorce in 2018.

Affleck has since moved on to several romances including his most recent relationship with Knives Out star Ana de Armas. The couple split last month after a year of dating.

"Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana," a source tells ET. "Ben’s friends and Jen Garner are supportive of him moving on. Those close to Ben thought the relationship wasn’t working for either of them anymore."

Moving forward, Affleck is taking some time for himself and his family.

"For now, he’s taking care of himself and focused on his kids," the source adds. "Ben and Ana still text regularly and communicate, so who knows what the future will hold for them.”

Another source previously told ET that the couple's split was a "mutual decision" after they decided "the relationship just wasn't working the way they both wanted it to anymore."

"They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," the source said at the time. "At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split, Source Reveals It Was ‘Mutual Decision’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Why Ana de Armas 'Broke Things Off' With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's Cardboard Cutout of Ana de Armas Spotted in the Trash

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split After 1 Year of Dating

Related Gallery