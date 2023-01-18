Jennifer Garner Looks for Answers in Apple TV Plus' 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Mystery Thriller: First Look
Jennifer Garner Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Say Exiting 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Feels Li…
Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 911 Call Reveals Distressing Scene B…
Lisa Marie Presley: How Twin Daughters Are Being Supported by Fa…
James Marsden on ‘Comforting’ Christina Applegate at First Award…
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West's Alleged New Wife (So…
Julie Chrisley Slams Jen Shah and Reacts to Getting More Prison …
Kanye West's Alleged 'Wife' Bianca Censori: Everything to Know A…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Report to Prison to Begin Serving Tax Fr…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Having 'Tough' Time Before Reporting to …
Kristen Bell on Secret to Her and Dax Shepard's Marriage (Exclus…
EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Knight Opens Up About Hiding His Sexuality A…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood 'Focused' on Their 14-Y…
Lisa Marie Presley Seemed to Struggle at Golden Globes Ahead of …
Jenna Dewan on Why She Turned Down Daughter's Request to Be in a…
Jeremy Renner Gives Fans Update From Hospital Bed After Snow Plo…
Jennifer Garner is in search of the truth.
The actress stars in The Last Thing He Told Me, Apple TV+'s new limited series based on the best-selling novel by Laura Dave, revealing an official first look and the premiere date for the seven-part mystery drama: The first two episodes will drop Friday, April 14, with new episodes premiering weekly through May 19.
Created and adapted by Dave, the series -- executive produced by Reese Witherspoon -- follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband (Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has mysteriously disappeared.
In the first official photos, Garner has a lot on her mind as she holds a piece of paper in one image.
In the other, she has her arms crossed as she looks over at her stepdaughter in an empty stadium.
Co-created by Dave and Josh Singer, who are married, the series also stars Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.
Witherspoon is an executive producer, alongside Garner, Dave, Singer and Lauren Neustadter. Olivia Newman directed the pilot episode.
The novel was published in May 2021 and reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. It remained on the list for more than one year.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Garner and Daughter Violet Are Twinning at White House Dinner
Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Kids With Halloween Costume
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday