One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together.

The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served as her birthday celebration as well.

Violet, who also turned 17 on Thursday, sparkled in a black gown covered in a pattern of shining black hearts.

Jennifer twinned with her daughter, rocking a gorgeous black Ralph Lauren gown, and the pair walked into the chic event smiling and holding hands.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer -- who shares Violent with ex-husband Ben Affleck -- wasn't the only celeb at the state dinner who brought their child along for the unique experience. Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought along her own tuxedo-clad son, 25-year-old Charlie Hall.

Additional attendees of note included Jon Batiste, Stephen Colbert, Ariana DeBose, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

This marked the first state dinner to be held during President' Joe Biden's time in office.

Jennifer Garner Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Jennifer Garner Won't Let 13-Year-Old Daughter Violet Join Instagram

J.Lo Praises Ben Affleck's Ex Jennifer Garner as 'Amazing Co-Parent'

Jennifer Garner Pokes Fun at Her Kids With Halloween Costume

What Casey Affleck and Jennifer Garner Were Up to During Jennifer Lopez and Ben's Wedding Weekend

Related Gallery