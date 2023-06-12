It was an emotional evening for Jennifer Grey after the 63-year-old Dirty Dancing star was given the honor of presenting her father, Joel Grey, with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Theater fans were shocked to see that the touching moment was not featured during the main broadcast of the annual Broadway awards show, but rather was shown in the live pre-show, which exclusively played on Pluto TV.

Jennifer began her tribute, joking, "Hi, friends of my dad. I'm Joel Grey's daughter, my name is Jennifer."

Jennifer Grey presents her father Joel Grey with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #TonyAwards#Broadway#JoelGreypic.twitter.com/sdN9NAI5tz — Angela Bishop OAM (@AngelaBishop) June 12, 2023

The proud daughter called the moment an "amazing honor," tearing up as she introduced her 91-year-old famous dad, who is a theater veteran.

Joel took to the stage to accept the honor, singing a portion of "Willkommen" from his hit musical, Cabaret, during his acceptance speech.

Composer John Kander, who wrote the score for Cabaret, also received a Lifetime Achievement Award, which was not featured in the broadcast.

The broadcast, which aired on CBS and Paramount+, did feature a dancing tribute number with the show's host, Ariana DeBose, and dancer Julianne Hough in honor of Joel and Kander and the pair came out for a wave at the end.

But many fans were disappointed not to see the Joel's special honor during the main broadcast, taking to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

Even actress and comedian, Jackie Hoffman, who posed with Jennifer and Joel at a Tonys after-party, tweeted, "Not Having @joelgrey and John Kander lifetime achievement recipients on the televised @TonyAwardsShow is the most appalling crime the Tonys have committed since not giving On the Town best revival in 2015."

Not Having @joelgrey and John Kander lifetime achievement recipients on the televised @TonyAwardsShow is the most appalling crime the Tonys have committed since not giving On the Town best revival in 2015 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) June 12, 2023

All these legends (Joel Grey, John Kander) getting their awards in the Pluto TV portion of the #TonyAwards and not the main broadcast doesn't sit well with me. Show them the respect they deserve. Then again, all the artists being recognized deserve to be in the main broadcast. — Linda Buchwald (@PataphysicalSci) June 11, 2023

Joel Grey ALSO getting snubbed from the telecast... what does CBS have against LEGENDS??



(and what do they have against Cabaret specifically???) pic.twitter.com/CsBXnoQ0On — Vulture (@vulture) June 11, 2023

Imagine doing that to John Kander and Joel Grey.



Oh, wait, you don't have to imagine it. It just happened! — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 12, 2023

Why is this deliciously sweet, heartfelt speech from a living legend not being shown on the main broadcast??? Joel Grey just SANG for us, come on!!! #TonyAwards — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) June 11, 2023

Joel grey not getting the lifetime achievement award on the main broadcast is insane — Julia (@mouIinmarius) June 11, 2023

the lifetime achievement tribute to joel grey and john kander #tonyawardspic.twitter.com/x7O9qySYRW — marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) June 12, 2023

Joel Grey and John Kander deserved to be awarded on the broadcast. That pathetic dance number & wave was a miserable insult compared to the streaming pregame presentation #Tonys2023 — Kt Bennett (@WBK13614) June 12, 2023

Jennifer Grey tearfully, joyfully presenting her father, Joel Grey, the Lifetime Achievement Award is beautiful and should be part of the CBS network telecast tonight. #TonyAwards2023 — Bobby Rivers (@BobbyRiversTV) June 11, 2023

Jennifer and Joel didn't publicly comment on being omitted from the broadcast, but Jennifer did post a selfie with her dad on the way to the show.

"Wheels up! on our way to the Tony’s with my dad! @joelgnyc #joelgrey #TonyAwards #lifetimeachievementaward #tonyawards2023," she captioned the sweet pic.

