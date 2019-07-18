Jennifer Hudson and Ex David Otunga Reach Custody Agreement

Jennifer Hudson and ex David Otunga's custody battle is now over.

The former couple has reached an agreement after two years of separating, according to multiple reports. Details of their custody agreement will remain private at their request. ET has reached out to Hudson and Otunga's reps for comment.

The "I Still Love You" singer and her now-ex are parents to 9-year-old son David Jr. The two called it quits in 2017, nine years after getting engaged. They had been together for 10 years. Hudson's rep announced the split in a statement that revealed the singer received a protective order against Otunga.

“Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the statement read. "Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time."

Otunga -- a retired pro wrestler and former contestant of I Love New York 2 -- also released a statement to ET through his attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, regarding the breakup and the apparent protective order.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," read Rizzo's statement. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child."

"[Mr.] Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now," the statement continued, adding that the order of protection is "meritless."

Otunga was granted temporary custody of David Jr. from Nov. 26, 2017 to Dec. 8, 2017 while Hudson was out of town, according to court documents obtained by ET at the time.

The two had since been involved in a custody battle. For more on their tumultuous relationship, watch below.

