Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Common's Birthday Amid Romance Rumors

Jennifer Hudson is showing Common some love! On Monday, the Jennifer Hudson Show host took to Instagram to wish her rumored beau a happy birthday.
"Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !," she wrote.
Hudson, 41, supported the message with a picture of her and the "Go" MC standing next to each other while smiling backstage.
Hudson's comments section were flooded with birthday messages for the star, as well as support from fans.
The birthday post comes almost a month after the rapper and the EGOT winner were spotted leaving a Malibu restaurant. Keeping the vibes relaxed, Common wore a hoodie and pants combo, while the "Spotlight" singer rocked a sweatsuit and pink puffer jacket.
Common and J-Hud connected while on the set of the upcoming thriller, Breathe. So far, the pair has remained coy about any romance.
Last year, ET spoke with Hudson, where she addressed the rumors.
"People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel," she told ET of the chatter. "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments."
Common's rumored relationship with Hudson comes after he split from Tiffany Haddish in 2021.
