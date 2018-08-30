Jennifer Hudson is giving major R-E-S-P-E-C-T to Aretha Franklin.

The 36-year-old singer took the stage at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple on Friday for the "Queen of Soul's" Celebration of Life, where she performed a beautiful Sermonic Selection in honor of the late singer, who died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer.

Midway through the service, she delivered a powerful performance of "Amazing Grace," which seriously gave us chills. And judging by the looks on the faces of those in the congregation, we think it's safe to say they were feeling the same.

Hudson is set to portray the Queen of Soul in an upcoming biopic that will begin filming next year. Clive Davis announced at his pre-GRAMMYs party in New York City in January that Franklin had actually hand-picked Hudson for the role.

"She stops any and every show she's in," Davis said of Hudson. "Her voice is truly incredible. When they ask, 'Where's the next Aretha? Where will the next Aretha come from?' I say, 'It's her.'"

At the party, Hudson gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from her performance, belting out some of Franklin's classic hits, like "Respect," "Rock Steady" and "Think."

Hudson was one of many stars who took to social media earlier this month to pay tribute to Franklin upon hearing the tragic news of her death.

"I have no words, so I will let the Queen say it!" she captioned the post. "But I will say while teaching me about your life, u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine. I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin."

Hear more in the video below, and stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for all the latest updates from Franklin's funeral.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aretha Franklin's Funeral Will Be 6 1/2 Hours Long: Here's Everyone Performing

Related Gallery