Jennifer Hudson Remembers Aretha Franklin 2 Years After Her Death

Jennifer Hudson is honoring the memory of a music legend. The singer paid tribute to the iconic Aretha Franklin on the second anniversary of her death.

Hudson -- who portrays the Queen of Soul in the upcoming biopic, Respect -- shared a powerful black-and-white throwback snapshot to Instagram to commemorate Franklin's legacy.

"Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day!" Hudson wrote alongside the photo of Franklin performing when she was young. "I know u got your mansion, far more than just standing room! Singing in the heavenly choir!"

"Still Can’t believe we lost you 2 years ago today," Hudson added. "I truly miss hearing from you!"

Franklin died in 2018 after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Hudson, who won an Oscar for her role in 2006's Dreamgirls, revealed that Franklin handpicked her to star in the story about her life, which has been in the works for several years.

"She's an iconic figure that we all love and respect and admire," Hudson said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, recalling Franklin came to see her in a production of The Color Purple. "She called me and she was like, 'I made my decision, and it is you I want to play me. But don't you tell anyone.'"

"'Ma'am, I won't say a thing. I'll do whatever you tell me to do,'" she replied, adding of the casting, "I'm still in shock."

Respect is set to be released on Jan. 15, 2021.

