Find out what it means to me! Jennifer Hudson is no stranger to voicing strong pop divas, and in the first look for the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, she doesn't disappoint.

The teaser was released on Friday, featuring Hudson as Franklin at the mic, belting out the iconic lyrics to the title song.

"Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul. @respectmovie. Your first look," Hudson captioned the clip on Instagram.

Hudson, who won an Oscar for her role in 2006's Dreamgirls, opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week about Franklin handpicking the 38-year-old actress to play her in the biopic.

"She's an iconic figure that we all love and respect and admire," Hudson recalled, noting that Franklin went to see her in a production of The Color Purple. "She called me and she was like, 'I made my decision and it is you I want to play me. But don't you tell anyone'... 'Ma'am I won't say a thing. I'll do whatever you tell me to do.'"

She added of the casting, "I'm still in shock."

Franklin passed away in August 2018 at the age of 76, and Hudson performed at her funeral. Respect hits theaters in 2020.

