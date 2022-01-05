Jennifer Lawrence Admits She's on TikTok -- But She Won't be Making Content
‘Don’t Look Up’: See Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Stu…
'1883' Star Isabel May Reacts to Being Called Jennifer Lawrence'…
Mario Cantone Remembers 'SATC' Husband Willie Garson at 'And Jus…
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Breaks Down Mom's Music Taste a…
Rita Moreno and Rachel Zegler Sing Happy Birthday Duet at ‘West …
See What Patti LaBelle Is Cooking Up in Her New ‘Holiday Party’ …
‘Magic Mike’s Adam Rodriguez Gives First Look at His New Holiday…
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Cheryl Hines Takes a Look at Her Fir…
‘Scandal’ Star Katie Lowes Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New …
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Melora Hardin Reveals Which ‘Office’ Scene Still Makes Her Laugh…
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
Travis Scott Claims He Was Unaware of Fatalities During Astrowor…
Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects on 'Black-ish's Series Finale at WWD …
Watch a Sneak Peek From UP tv's 'Fixing Up Christmas' Holiday Mo…
Jennifer Lawrence isn't interesting in getting in front of the camera -- at least not on TikTok.
However, that doesn't mean she's not on the megapopular social media platform. As the Don't Look Up actress recently revealed to Stephen Colbert, she's among the many, many TikTok users who created a profile to watch other people's content, instead of making her own.
In a segment that aired on Tuesday's A Late Show -- but was originally filmed with Lawrence sat down with Colbert back in December -- the actress took the "Colbert Questionnaire," and answered some rapid-fire inquiries.
When asked to reveal the "most used app on your phone," a reluctant Lawrence said, "Oh, God, I hate the answer, but TIkTok, yeah."
At the mention of it, there were some hoots and cheers from the audience, to which Lawrence laughing pointed out, "Oh, we've got some TikTokers in here."
When asked if she actually makes videos on the app, Lawrence emphatically clarified, "No! I don't make TikToks! Oh my god, can you imagine? No. No."
Clearly, she feels like she doesn't seem to trust herself with that sort of platform. When Colbert said that people would definitely watch them, Lawrence laughed and explained, "Oh, I know!" It seems the star is hesitant to put herself in that sort of spotlight.
While first being interviewed on the late-night talk show back in December, Colbert asked Lawrence how she spent her time during her nearly three-year break from Hollywood. The 31-year-old actress — who is pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney — shared a cheeky response.
"I just had a ton of sex," Lawrence replied, laughing while looking down at her pregnant belly, before assuring the laughing audience, "I'm joking."
What the Don't Look Up star actually ended up doing during her time away from the spotlight, was cook and clean a lot, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic happened, then I cooked and I cleaned a lot," she shared.
Check out the video below to hear more recent news from the Don't Look Up star.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Spent Hollywood Break Having a 'Ton of Sex'
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence on Walking First Red Carpet in Years
Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Preparing to Die During Scary Plane Landing
Jennifer Lawrence Talks Motherhood and Stepping Away From Fame