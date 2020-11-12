Jennifer Lopez and Maluma to Perform at 2020 American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will take the 2020 American Music Awards stage! ABC and dick clark productions announced on Thursday that at the Nov. 22 ceremony, the triple-threat stars will deliver a world premiere performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," two of the songs they wrote for their upcoming flick, Marry Me.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the artists opened up about making the Marry Me soundtrack.

"This album was actually really difficult because I wasn't making a J.Lo album. I wanted it to be different than the things that I had done," Lopez said. "And also, I was weaving in the songs and writing them for the story."

"They're very different to each other," Maluma added of the songs. "They're very different but they connect."

The performance will mark Maluma's AMAs debut, while Lopez previously hosted and performed at the 2015 show and took the stage once more at the 2018 ceremony.

Lopez and Maluma join previously announced performers Bad Bunny, BTS, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Taraji P. Henson is set to host the annual ceremony, which will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

