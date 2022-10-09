Celebs gathered in droves to celebrate the life of JR Ridinger. Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian and many more were in attendance to pay their respects to the late Miami socialite who died suddenly in August after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was 63.

The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand for the event, both dressed in black evening wear, with Kardashian also opting for a black ensemble, wearing a long-sleeved black dress with sunglasses while wearing sparkly silver statement earrings by Balenciaga.

Some opted for bright colors for the celebration of life, hosted by Ridinger's late wife, Loren and their daughter, Amber. The party saw performances from J.Lo and Ja Rule, as well as Alicia Keys and Jamie Foxx, who all took the stage to honor the Market America CEO. Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Rohan Marley, Gloria and Emilio Estefan were also in attendance at the Miami Beach celebration Saturday night.

It was a family affair as well, with Lopez bringing her twins, Max and Emme, 14 along, as well as Key's children and members of the Estefan family.

Loren shared BTS moments from the night on her Instagram Story, including videos of a group sing-along with J.Lo, Keys, Ja Rule and more, as well as other intimate looks into the celebration.

On Aug. 31, Loren shared the sad news of his death on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."

"I am shattered in every way possible. There is no love like our love," Loren wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the couple's beachside wedding. "Please pray for me and my family. I love you @jrridinger for the rest of my life and beyond. It will only be you. 33 years of love together on this earth."

Market America also confirmed the news of his death with a statement on Twitter.

A spokesman for Market America confirmed to ET that JR was aboard a chartered yacht before suffering the embolism unexpectedly.

Tributes to the late businessman poured in following his death, with Serena Williams, Kardashian, Victoria and David Beckham and many more taking to Loren's Instagram page to pay their respects, and sharing posts of their own in honor of JR.

