Celebrities are taking to social media to express their outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was killed by the country's morality police on Sept. 16, for improperly wearing her hijab -- a violation of Iran’s strict dress code for women in public.

According to a United Nations report, Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 and taken to a morality "re-education center" in Tehran where, per Iranian authorities, she died of a heart attack three days later. Family and friends dispute this account, saying she had no pre-existing conditions, adding that Amini was badly beaten during her arrest.

Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Justin Bieber and many more celebs, public figures and politicians have taken to social media in the weeks since Amini's death to share her story, and voice their support for the women of Iran amid her tragic death and the protests that have followed.

Kardashian shared several photos in support of the ongoing protests on her Instagram Story, as well highligted the death of 17-year-old Nika Shakarami, who was killed by Iran's Islamic regime after taking part in the protests. In her other posts, Kardashian shared photos alerting her millions of followers to what is happening in Iran, as the uprising refuses to let up nearly a month after Amini's death.

For her part, Hadid sent blessings to Amini's loved ones after the news of her death broke, adding that the 22-year-old did not deserve what happened to her.

"#mahsaamini Just wow … 💔Rest in peace #mahsaamini You did not deserve this . Sending blessings to her family and loved ones," the supermodel wrote, alongside a photo of Amini and a slideshow from Middle East Matters, which explained, in detail, what happened to Amini and how the world can help spread her story.

The supermodel shared more in a second post, in which she once again called attention to the situation in Iran, and re-posted a status update regarding what's going on in the country -- including internet blackouts, violent protests and photos from the streets of Iran, where women are continuing to fight for their rights.

Hadid's Ramy co-star, Ramy Youssef, also showed support in his Instagram Stories, sharing Hadid's post, as well as calling attention to the growing uprising in Iran.

Bieber voiced his support for the people of Iran on his Instagram Stories, re-posting Eva Mendes' post about the tragedy, which featured a photo of a protester holding up a poster with Amini's face on it.

Marion Cotillard, Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert and a handful of female actresses and singers from France made their support for the women in Iran known by taking a stance in a big way -- cutting off several inches their hair in solidarity.

In a video shared to the Instagram account, Soutien Femmes Iran, which translates to "support women in Iran," Binoche clips off locks of her thick brown hair before saying, "For Freedom!" in English. Using the hashtag, #HairForFreedom, Cotillard followed suit, along with Huppert and others. The video ends with the sounds of the protesters chanting in the streets as they fight for their rights and the rights of women all over Iran.

Women have continued to cut their hair publicly and remove their headscarves during the continued demonstrations, which have resulted in the death of at least 92 protestors by police. There's also been an uproar of protests abroad, from Los Angeles to Toronto and even Sydney, Australia, as people demand change and an end to Iran’s brutal theocracy.

See more celeb reactions to Amini's death and the protests in Iran, below:

#MahsaAmini is an Iranian woman who was beaten to death last week in a “re-education center” for not wearing her hijab correctly.



Her death lead to thousands of Iranians taking to the streets, demanding an end to violence and discrimination against women. pic.twitter.com/8OEsuLILeI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 25, 2022

Iranians are protesting for their basic human rights in the aftermath of the horrific death of Mahsa Zhina Amini. Iranians deserve to live free from violence and intimidation. The world is watching. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 22, 2022

The Iranian people, led by young women, are demonstrating for their freedom and for a better life. The government has responded by killing dozens of protesters. I call upon the Iranian government to address the needs of their citizens, not kill them. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 23, 2022

Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022

Instagram/shaymitchell

