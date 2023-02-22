Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a major milestone in her kids' life. Lopez took to Instagram Wednesday to pay tribute to her twins, Max and Emme, in honor of their 15th birthday. Sharing a video set to Taylor Swift's track, "Fifteen," Lopez gushed over the immense love she has for her "brilliant coconuts."

The sweet clip, which kicks off with Max and Emme blowing out the candles on their birthday cake to celebrate the big 1-5, shows rare footage of the pair over the years, from stepping on stage with mom and spending time with Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, to throwbacks of Max and Emma as little ones and family photos with their dad, Marc Anthony.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way," Lopez captioned the post. "You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins."

Lopez, who reposted the reel on her Instagram Story, welcomed the twins with Anthony back in 2008.

And their family continues to grow. In addition to Anthony, who recently announced that he'll be welcoming his seventh child, his first with his new wife, Nadia Ferreria, Max and Emme gained siblings in Affleck's three children -- Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

A source previously told ET that things "are doing great" with the blended family and that the children "get along effortlessly."

"They all really have respect for each other," the source said of the kids. "Jen's relationship with Ben's kids is natural and same goes for Ben's bond with Jen's kids."

In a recent interview with Today, Lopez opened up about what a phenomenal year it's been for her and her family.

"We moved in together; the kids moved in together. So, it’s been a really, kind of emotional transition," Lopez told the outlet last month. "But at the same time, all your dreams coming true, and it’s just been a phenomenal year."

She added, My best year I think since my kids were born."

