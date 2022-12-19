How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Getting Along Ahead of First Christmas as a Blended Family
Ben Affleck Takes the Mic at Star-Studded Holiday Party Alongsid…
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Say They're Leaving the US for Good
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
'Sister Wives': Meri Is Surprised After Learning Kody Considered…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Holiday Plans and How Th…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Christina Hall Shares How Kids Feel With Tarek & Heather Rae El …
'Yellowstone': Josh Lucas on Playing Young Kevin Costner and Sea…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why It's Been Hard to Blend Her Kids…
'Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Teases ‘It’s Never Really Bliss’ Afte…
Alex Rodriguez in Awe Over 17-Year-Old Daughter Singing National…
Hilary Swank Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at New Show ’Alaska …
Scott Disick Has ‘Regrets’ About Past With Kourtney Kardashian (…
How Nick Cannon’s Family Tree Expanded in 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: New Details and Tributes | ET's Th…
'Sister Wives': Christine Explains Why She Ended Friendship With…
Al Roker Says He Feels ‘Good’ and ‘Strong’ After Hospitalization
The Most Shocking Moments of the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Defa…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are thriving as a blended family. A source tells ET that the five children between the married couple -- Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 -- "are doing great and get along effortlessly."
"They all really have respect for each other," the source says of the kids. "Jen's relationship with Ben's kids is natural and same goes for Ben's bond with Jen's kids."
As for what the bunch has planned for Christmas, ET's source says that Lopez and Affleck "are hoping to have a big family affair at home for Christmas where everyone is cozy, enjoying a big meal, and lots of holiday cheer."
The couple got in the holiday spirit over the weekend, when they threw a star-studded party at their Hollywood home.
"Jen and Ben had so much fun at their holiday party," the source says. "They planned it together and everything came together perfectly with special touches and details. Everyone had a blast."
Overall, the couple couldn't be happier heading into the holidays.
"Ben and Jen know that they were designed to be together and they are so happy to be reunited and elevate their relationship to a level that they feel was destined," the source says. "They have pure awe and love for each other."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ben Affleck Grabs the Mic at Holiday Party With Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wants to 'Spoil' Ben Affleck for 1st Married Christmas
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants a 'Gigli' Sequel With Ben Affleck
Related Gallery