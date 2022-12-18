Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holidays with a star-studded celebration. The couple threw a huge party at their Hollywood home Saturday, which saw everyone from Kim Kardashian to Doja Cat, Eric André, Billie Eilish and more in attendance.

Partygoers shared snaps from their evening at the Afflecks' home, which was decorated with a festive light display. In addition to a pizza station and outdoor bar, the holiday bash included a gingerbread replica of their humble abode and a hot cocoa station where guests were invited to warm up with a chocolate-y treat.

But, it wouldn't be a J.Lo party without some music. The "On The Floor" singer was joined by Steve Mackey at the piano, where she put her vocals on display -- and she wasn't the only one.

Affleck grabbed the mic as well, showing off his singing pipes as he joined his wife for a soulful rendition of John Legend's "By Christmas Eve."

The performance elicited both giggles and applause from the crowd, as well as Lopez, who threw her arms around Affleck and planted a kiss on his cheek at the song's end.

The couple's holiday party comes just days after ET learned how Affleck and Lopez plan to spend their first Christmas as a married couple.

"Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas," a source told ET. "Jen's favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife."

"Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up," the source added.

According to the source, Lopez "wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben."

"They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family," the source said. "Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food."

Lopez is a mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Maxwell -- from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony -- while Affleck is dad to three children -- daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10 -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

When it comes to presents, Lopez is ready to treat her husband, and "has picked out some things for Ben and wants to spoil him."

Affleck has some special surprises planned for his wife as well, with the source noting that, "Ben is planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find. He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises."

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony in Georgia in August after rekindling their romance last year in 2021, two decades after ending their first engagement.

All of Jennifer Lopez's Sweet Ben Affleck References in '73 Questions'



