Jingle bells are ringing and winter cheer is in abundance for newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The pair will be celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple this year, and they are puling out all the stops to ring in the holidays.

A source tells ET, "Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas."

"Jen's favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife," the source says. "Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up."

According to the source, Lopez "wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben."

"They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen's family," the source says. "Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they're looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food."

Lopez is a mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Maxwell -- from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony -- while Affleck is dad to three children -- daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10 -- whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

When it comes to presents, the source tells ET that Lopez "has picked out some things for Ben and wants to spoil him."

"Ben is planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find," the source says. "He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises."

Additionally, the source says that Lopez and Affleck have been "talking about the possibility of going on a trip just the two of them to get some rest and relaxation." Due to their busy schedules, they don't know when they will be able to make it happen, but a romantic getaway "is in the works."

In August, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony in Georgia. Prior to that, the couple snuck away and said “I do” during an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in July.

Before tying the knot over the summer, the Gigli stars rekindled their romance in 2021, after ending their engagement over two decades ago.

