Jennifer Lopez is a beaut in her latest fashion campaign!

The 50-year-old superstar is looking like a '60s movie star in her return as the face of Guess and Marciano Worldwide. Lopez models the brand's new spring 2020 collection, shot by photographer Tatiana Gerusova in sunny Santa Monica, California.

J.Lo rocks Guess' glamorous wares from a white pinstripe pantsuit to a printed backless silk dress. Her voluminous curled hair and smoky eye makeup channel Italian film icon Sophia Loren.

“Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign," J.Lo said in a press release. "The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the '60s, mixed with Madonna from the '80s, mixed with Sophia Loren. It’s so much fun to get into the character and to make that happen. The clothes and setting of the shoot really worked well together to make this campaign come to life.”

We'll soon see J.Lo take the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, where she will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. Lopez's facialist, Toska Husted (she also works with Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian West), shared all the details to ET on the ultimate glow-inducing beauty treatment she gave to the star ahead of her big night.

A selection of pieces from the new spring collection Lopez is sporting in the campaign just dropped! Shop ET Style's fave picks, below.

