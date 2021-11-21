Jennifer Lopez Performs 'On My Way' Live for the First Time at the 2021 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez Reveals if She'd Ever Marry Again Amid Ben Afflec…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Can’t Seem to Stop Kissing!
‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Victim of Home Invasion, T…
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Watch Vin Diesel Walk Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle at H…
Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Marlo Hampton Reportedly Landing a Peac…
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
JoJo Siwa Dyes Her Hair Brown
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Less Than 1 Year as a Co…
‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer Teases Big Cats and Big Drama!
'90 Day Fiancé': Jorge Opens Up About His Time in Prison (Exclus…
Michelle Williams Gets Secretly Recorded Scolding Record Label E…
Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting: New Details About Ammunition and P…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
After debuting the first trailer and single for her upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, on Friday, Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night to perform “On My Way” live for the first time.
The 52-year-old superstar, who appeared in adramatic black gown sitting at a piano, stunned the audience inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and fans at home with an emotional performance of the piano ballad.
She then did a quick and stunning outfit change, wearing a beige tulle dress with a veil. Scenes from the film flashes behind her as she belted out the deep lyrics.
The solo performance follows last year’s steamy duet with Maluma, who also appears in the upcoming film opposite Lopez, as the two performed a medley of “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.”
Lopez, meanwhile, joined a jam-packed roster of star-studded performers, including Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator and New Edition and New Kids on the Block teaming up for the first time, and was hosted by Cardi B.
The 2021 American Music Awards aired live on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT
Bad Bunny Gives High-Tech AMA Performance With Tainy & Julieta Venegas
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Open AMAs With Silk Sonic Performance
'Marry Me' Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Drops Maluma for Owen Wilson