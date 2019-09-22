Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Emilia Clarke Fashion Tribute at the Emmys

Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of Emilia Clarke!

The Game of Thrones star praised Lopez, telling ET's Kevin Frazier that she was channeling the 50-year-old entertainer with her 2019 Emmy Awards look.

"I think that J.Lo in Hustlers is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen," Clarke expressed. "I heckled in the cinema. I'm English, I don't do that, but I did! So J.Lo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long."

Lopez took notice of Clarke's comments and reposted ET's clip on her Instagram, praising the Emmy nominee.

"When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona. 🔥 #dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke 💙 #daenerys," Lopez wrote alongside the clip.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Clarke had also given J.Lo a shout-out on her Instagram.

"@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN! @jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk. 💁‍♀️" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been the talk of the town after she closed the Versace spring-summer 2020 runway show during Milan Fashion Week in a sexy reimagined version of her famous GRAMMYs dress.

