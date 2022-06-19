Jennifer Lopez hit the stage with her 14-year-old, Emme, for the first time since performing together at the Super Bowl halftime show in Feb. 2020.

On Thursday, The 52-year-old triple threat brought Emme out for a duet of Christina Perri‘s "A Thousand Years" during the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger's Stadium.

In a video captured by fans on TikTok, Lopez referred to Emme using they/them pronouns.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So, if you will indulge me," Lopez said while introducing her child to the stage.

Fans flocked to the comments to share their support for both Emme and Lopez, with one fan commenting, "Awww JLo respecting the pronouns." While another said, "I love how us Mothers will support our children no matter what! I love this, go Emme."

Photos from the performance were also shared via a J.Lo fan account. The pics saw Emme, who was holding a bedazzled, rainbow microphone, dressed in a fuchsia shirt and matching shorts set and black Dodger's baseball cap as they sang alongside their famous mom during the event.

While Thursday marked the pair's second time on stage together, fans learned in Lopez's new documentary, Halftime -- which premiered on Wednesday at the Tribeca Festival in New York City -- that Emme's appearance during the epic halftime show almost didn't happen.

During the performance, Lopez and Shakira were joined by Lopez's child, who began their performance from inside metal cage while singing Lopez's tune "Let's Get Loud," before all three sang the Bruce Springsteen classic "Born in the USA."

It was a powerful political message -- which was through-and-through Lopez's intention with the performance and the inclusion of cage imagery, in response to Donald Trump's draconian immigration policies.

While it was a moment that will now go down in Super Bowl history, the night before, during the final dress rehearsal, Lopez learned that the NFL producers wanted to pull the cages over fears of political ramifications.

Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina, explained that the objections came from "the highest authority" without being more specific, and Lopez recalled how she told Medina "I don't care what you have to do, we're not changing the show."

And they didn't, with following day, Emme joining both Lopez and Shakira for a symbolic performance.

For more on Halftime, see the video below.

