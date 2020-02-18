Jennifer Lopez is showing off her bikini body! Over the weekend, the 50-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a white string bikini.

In the selfie, Lopez looks incredible in the Frankies Bikinis two-piece as she poses in front of the mirror. "Relaxed and recharged," she captioned the post.

Lopez's celebrity friends were wowed by her pic, with Diplo commenting "Omg" and Naomi Campbell writing that the singer was "gorge."

"It’s like that huh??!!!! :)," Lenny Kravitz wrote.

"I may have to block you now!🤦🏽‍♂️💪🏾👏🏾," Michael Strahan joked.

"STOP IT HOW," Lauren Jauregui questioned, with JWoww adding, "🔥🔥🔥 literally would kill for this body but I’m over here eating chips 🤦🏽‍♀️"

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, also expressed her appreciation as a fellow mother. Lopez has 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"Wow 😯 I can’t 😭🙌 ! You give hope to the rest of us!! Well done Mama. I need to step up my game !! 😂❤️🏋️‍♀️," she wrote.

Lopez's selfie came on the heels of her epic performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show earlier this month. When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Lopez, she revealed why she wanted to channel her Hustlers character Ramona by dancing on a stripper pole during her set.

"She's gonna live forever," Lopez said with a smile. "This is the end of awards season but it's definitely not the end for Ramona."

Lopez added of her sexy dance moves, "It was such a skill to learn, I just knew at this time it would be a fun thing for the audience."

Watch the video below for more on Lopez.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez on Keeping ‘Hustlers’ Alive During Super Bowl Halftime (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Lopez Is Launching a Shoe Line -- Get a Sneak Peek!

Jennifer Lopez Had One Major Craving After Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jennifer Lopez on Keeping ‘Hustlers’ Alive During Super Bowl Halftime (Exclusive)

Related Gallery