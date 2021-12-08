Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist's favorite eyebrow pencil is on sale for Black Friday! Right now, shoppers can save 30% on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil, which is available in multiple shades to find your perfect color.

As J.Lo's makeup artist, David Velasquez, told Vogue, good brows can make all the difference. "Just framing your brows will make you look more awake and naturally polished, especially on Zoom," he said. "With just one step, you can look instantly refreshed." And the Anastasia Beverly Hills pencil is his go-to.

Oprah Winfrey is also a big fan, recently sharing a video of Anastasia Soare herself giving her brows some TLC after quarantine.

Shop the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil on sale.

If you're looking for more Anastasia Beverly Hills products at Amazon, keep reading for ET's top picks below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez's Collection Is Up to 70% Off at Coach's Secret Sale

Oprah's Favorite Things: 16 Best Items Under $50

The 29 Best Holiday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

Ulta Holiday Sale 2021: The 16 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Sephora's First-Ever Beauty for All Event: Get 20% Off Bestsellers

The Best Black Friday Deals Under $50