Jennifer Lopez's makeup artist's favorite eyebrow pencil is still on sale following Amazon Prime Day! Right now, shoppers can save 30% on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil, which is available in multiple shades to find your perfect color.

As J.Lo's makeup artist, David Velasquez, told Vogue, good brows can make all the difference. "Just framing your brows will make you look more awake and naturally polished, especially on Zoom," he said. "With just one step, you can look instantly refreshed." And the Anastasia Beverly Hills pencil is his go-to.

Oprah Winfrey is also a big fan, recently sharing a video of Anastasia Soare herself giving her brows some TLC after quarantine.

Shop the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil on sale.

If you're looking for more celebrity-approved products on sale for Prime Day, be sure to check out Kendall Jenner's cropped cardigan, Lizzo's fave leggings and face oil and so many more.

