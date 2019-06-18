Jennifer Morrison Joins 'This Is Us' Season 4 in Recurring Role

Jennifer Morrison is moving from Storybrooke to Pittsburgh!

The Once Upon a Time alum is joining This is Us for a recurring guest star role in season four, ET can confirm. Details of her part on the hit NBC drama are of course being kept top-secret, but TVLine's source adds that the actress will be a "substantial presence" on the upcoming season.

During an Emmy For Your Consideration event earlier this month, series creator Dan Fogelman was asked about what the upcoming season may bring for This Is Us' Pearson family, following an illuminating season three finale. Though he kept his answer light on spoilers, what he did say offered a hint to the first episode back.

"We're really excited. It's been our first couple weeks back in the writers' room and I've already written the first episode of the season over break, and [co-showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] are writing the second one right now," he said during a panel at the John Anson Ford Theater in Los Angeles.

"It's a really ambitious season," Fogelman added. "We're in the middle of these characters' journeys and that's a really exciting place to be. I can't tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode... people will be talking about it. It's different and unusual."

Last month, NBC rewarded This Is Us with a huge three-season order, ensuring its place on the schedule through at least 2022.

Created by Fogelman, This Is Us centers on the Pearsons and their loved ones at various points of the family's history. Led by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, the hour-long family drama debuted in 2016 to near-universal acclaim and has become an awards darling, collecting Emmy, SAG Awards and AFI Program of the Year honors.

This Is Us returns Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT this fall on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'This Is Us' Creator Says 'People Will Be Talking About' Season 4 Premiere

How 'This Is Us' Standout Susan Kelechi Watson Became the Show’s Most Invaluable Hero (Exclusive)

'This Is Us' Renewed Through Season 6

Related Gallery