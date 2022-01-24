Amy Schneider is making Jeopardy! history!

Schneider claimed her 39th win Monday, surpassing Matt Amodio as the second-most winning contestant on the long-running game show. Ken Jennings, who partnered with Mayim Bialik to take over hosting duties from the late Alex Trebek, still holds the top spot, after he won 74 back-to-back games in 2004.

Schneider's winnings are piling up too, with the 42-year-old software engineering manager collecting $1,319,800 in prize money thus far.

"It still feels unreal,” Schneider said in a statement after her 39th win. "Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, 'Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing' and it was pretty great."

Though her history-making win may have pushed Amodio to the No. 3 spot, it's not the last Jeopardy! fans will see of the Ph.D student. Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions, the show's annual event featuring the season's top 15 players.

Later in her statement, she addressed her upcoming tourney against Amodio, where she admitted that it's going to be a "tight competition."

"It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition," the Jeopardy! champ said in her message to Amodio.

Schneider, who is known for sharing her post game thoughts on Twitter, addressed the big win and gave her usual run-down of events.

"Post-game thoughts: After the previous game, I was naturally feeling good! As always, it was great to know that there was only one more game before I could rest," Schneider began. "Friday games had gone well for me, but this one had high stakes, it wouldn't feel great to end up one short of Matt!"

After the previous game, I was naturally feeling good! As always, it was great to know that there was only one more game before I could rest. Friday games had gone well for me, but this one had high stakes, it wouldn't feel great to end up one short of Matt! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 23, 2022

After giving fans a play-by-play, Schneider thanked her competitors and signed off, as she prepares to go at it again tomorrow.

Schneider first made headlines in December after setting the record for the most consecutive wins by a woman at 21, beating Julia Collins' 20 wins. Schneider is also the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Schneider's storied time on the series has come with some tribulations however, with the champ sharing earlier this month that she had been robbed of her personal belongings. She later revealed on Twitter that she also got sick.

Schneider's fans raced to her social media account to offer support, and have continued to shower her with praise during her record-breaking run on the show, with one fan tweeting, "Wow! Pretty damn amazing and inspiring! Go @Jeopardyamy Go! Thank you for putting yourself out there and taking so many hits for the rest of us."

