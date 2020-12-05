Jeremih is feeling grateful after his severe COVID-19 battle. The 33-year-old "Don't Tell 'Em" singer spent weeks in the intensive care unit after contracting the coronavirus, and is now recovering at home.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful," the rapper said in a statement to ET on Saturday. "I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude."

"A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 cents, and Diddy for their love and support," he continued. "I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons."

Chance confirmed that his friend was being released from the hospital earlier this week.

"I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW," Chance wrote on Wednesday. "WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME."

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

He also took a moment to thank the medical staff at Northwestern for taking care of Jeremih.

Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

Late last month, Jeremih was transferred out of the ICU amid his recovery. In a statement to ET the week prior, Jeremih's rep said he was on a ventilator and in the ICU after the coronavirus had "viciously attacked his body."

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said, in part. "Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently."

