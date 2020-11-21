Things are looking up for Jeremih. The 33-year-old singer has been transferred out of the ICU amid his recovery from coronavirus complications, his family says in a statement to ET.

"Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room," the statement says. "The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes."

News broke last weekend that Jeremih was hospitalized due to COVID-19, with stars like 50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Big Sean, Toni Braxton and more taking to social media to share prayers and support for the "Birthday Sex" singer.

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, Jeremih's rep said he was on a ventilator and in the ICU after the coronavirus had "viciously attacked his body."

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement said, in part. "Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."



"The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God and a great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through," the statement concluded. "He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."

See more on how the stars have been impacted by COVID-19 in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez 'Went Into a Bit of Depression' at Start of Pandemic

Jeremih's Family Asks For Prayers as He Battles Severe COVID-19

Stars Pray for Jeremih Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo Loses It Over President Donald Trump's Coronavirus 'Propaganda' Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery