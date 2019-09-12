Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, are gearing up for a custody battle over their 6-year-old daughter, Ava.

Currently, Pacheco and Renner have joint custody of Ava, but Pacheco filed for sole legal and physical custody of their daughter on Wednesday,ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, aside from seeking sole custody of Ava, Pacheco is also asking for Renner's visits with their daughter to be monitored. The court ordered the two to attend child custody mediation and a court hearing is set for Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that 48-year-old Renner filed nearly identical documents in response to Pacheco's filing, seeking sole custody of Ava, and asking for Pacheco's visits to be monitored.

ET has reached out to Renner's rep.

Pacheco filed for divorce from the actor in December 2014 after 10 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in December 2015.

Renner spoke with ET in June 2015, and he commented on his divorce.

"Everything is all right," he said. "Those that have done it know how it is. We are still two people who love this little girl more than anything else on the planet."

He also talked about spending time with Ava.

"I want to teach and show her everything I can!" he said. "She takes care of me. I'd be lost without her. She rules my mornings, afternoons and evenings! And I couldn't be happier about it! ... But I don't always have the baby; it is shared time with her momma."

In August 2017, Renner opened up to Men's Journal about wanting more kids, but noted he wanted a partner.

"I’d like to have eight running around," he told the magazine. "But at this point ... that's not in my future."

"It takes two," he went on to explain. "Doing it alone is not fun. You want to share the experience. You kind of want a partner. I've done so many amazing, cool-a** things in my life. But I think as we get older, there’s more value in doing something with somebody."

In July 2015, Renner again spoke with ET about how important fatherhood is to him while promoting Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

"The only thing that matters is my daughter," Renner said. "She's the number one thing in my life right now. Anything that's in the way of it is an obstacle I get rid of so I can get to her."

