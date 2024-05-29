Movies

Jeremy Renner on Why He Left 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise and If He's Open to Returning

By Paige Gawley
Published: 8:00 PM PDT, May 29, 2024

Jeremy Renner starred as William Brandt in two 'Mission: Impossible' movies.

Jeremy Renner may be up for another mission. In an interview with Collider, the 53-year-old actor revealed why he didn't return to his Mission: Impossible role as William Brandt after appearing in the franchise's Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation movies.

"I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them. I love those guys," Renner said of star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie. "I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot."

As for why he didn't reprise his role in Fallout and Dead Reckoning, Renner explained, "It requires a lot of time away. It's all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then."

Renner, who shares 11-year-old Ava with his ex, Sonni Pacheco, isn't ruling out a future appearance, though. The franchise is moving forward with Mission: Impossible 8  due out next year.

"Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen," he said. "I'd always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It's great."

Jeremy Renner and Tom Cruise attend the 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' U.S. premiere after-party in 2011. - Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

For now, Renner is busy starring as Mike McLusky on Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown. It's a role he was unsure he'd ever get to play again after his terrifying snowplow accident in January 2023. Nevertheless, Renner set off on a journey to recovery and returned to the show's set in January 2024.

In a recent interview with ET, though, Renner admitted that he feared he wouldn't be able to do "basic duties" on set following his injury.

"It was something unlike I really felt before, I was in a place of self-doubt," the Hawkeye star said. "... It's 12 hours, 14 hours on a set. Whether you're doing stunts or not, it's exhausting."

With the help of the cast and crew, Renner was able to "figure it out" and even insert some of his real-life emotion into his portrayal of his character.

"I inserted a lot of what I was feeling into that moment," Renner said, adding that Mike has "a bit more delicacy to him this season because of [being] forced to be informed by my condition."

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown -- which also stars Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dylan, Emma Laird and Kyle Chandler -- will hit Paramount+ on June 2. 

