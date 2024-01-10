Jeremy Renner is shaking off the nerves as production for season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown kicks off.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his feelings about returning to the set of the hit Paramount+ show. He posted a photo of himself in character -- wearing a long black coat over a gray suit and tie -- as he smirked for the camera.

"Day one on set ... nervous today," he wrote in the caption. "Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly for the fans."

Renner's return to set is a triumphant one, considering that Jan. 1 marked the one-year anniversary of his near-fatal snowplow accident. During a live appearance for CNN's New Year's Eve show, Renner told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen what made him fight to live following the harrowing ordeal.

"I'm just so blessed that I had so many things to live for," Renner explained. "I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter. I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed. There's a lot for me to get better for."

Renner joked that he's "also a pretty stubborn SOB," noting, "There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind."

"My recovery became relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter, and to all those that I really affected like my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day," he said. "I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him. With that, I'd never thought about my own physical ailments, or my own pain, or my own anguish."

Renner went on to say that he spent New Year's Eve with his family. As for 2024, the actor said, "We have a lot to celebrate this year and kind of recorrect what happened last year. I really feel pretty blessed by it."

The actor has documented his tremendous recovery on social media, from his intense workouts to being able to walk without a cane, and now it's back to work for him.

Mayor of Kingstown "follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

The impressive ensemble cast includes Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, and Hamish Allan-Headley.

