Jeremy Renner Skips and Cries as He Celebrates His 10-Month Recovery

Jeremy Renner has a reason to get up and celebrate!

On Tuesday, the Rennervations host celebrated hitting the 10-month milestone of his recovery following a near-fatal snowplow accident earlier this year.

"Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery …. First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends…. I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #loveandtitanium," the Avengers star wrote on Instagram.

Next to the inspiring message was a video of the 52-year-old actor skipping down a steep driveway. When Renner gets to the bottom, he goes into a jog, before he becomes visibly emotional at his latest movement milestone.

On New Years Day, the Mayor of Kingstown actor suffered a near-fatal accident near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, that saw him crushed by a snowcat while attempting to stop the machine from rolling over his nephew. In the process, Renner was crushed by the machine, leaving him in critical condition and with 30 broken bones.

In March, the Hawkeye star sat down for an emotionally candid interview with Diane Sawyer, where he spoke for the first time about the accident and the aftermath.

"I chose to survive, this is not going to kill me," he declared. "...I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."

Renner made his return to the red carpet with the assistance of a cane in April for the premiere of Rennervations. In July, Renner was spotted sans the cane as he made his way into Kate Beckinsale's birthday party.

And earlier this month, Renner shared that he has undergone an extensive list of treatments and therapy to reach his recovery goals.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…. BUT," Renner wrote, reiterating his unwavering commitment to healing. "My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all."

