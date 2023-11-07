Jeremy Renner is speaking about his journey to recovery following a near-fatal snowplow accident that took place in January. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to detail the extensive treatments he has undergone to aid his recuperation.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…. BUT," Renner wrote, reiterating his unwavering commitment to healing.

The Hawkeye star continued, "My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all."

Renner has seen remarkable progress since the New Year's Day accident near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, that saw him crushed by a snowcat while attempting to stop the machine from rolling over his nephew. In the process, Renner suffered over 30 broken bones.

In the months that followed, Renner has documented his healing progress via social media. The actor has shared his workouts and even special words of encouragement from his daughter, Ava, that have kept him going. Three months after the tragedy, Renner walked his first red carpet for the premiere of his show, Rennervations.

At the time, the actor shared his motivations for recovery with ET.

"The only scary part of it for me was the accident and then [the possibility of] postponing the show, 'cause I worked so dang hard to get it to come out in the timely manner that it was gonna come," Renner explained with a laugh. "It was a bit frustrating telling Disney, 'I'm gonna be fine. Don't worry about it. I'll be standing, I'll be walking that carpet, don't you worry about it. I'll do it. Don't push it till next year,' the whole thing."

He added, "A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show. And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that."

Renner explained that "the work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time."

"And here I am," he added, proudly. "I'm standing and making it happen, so here we go. I'm very excited about it."

Then in May, the Mayor of Kingstown star was also seen spending time with his friend, Rachael Leigh Cook, in Studio City, California. At the time, Renner was still relying on his cane for support, as Cook held his hand while they crossed the street.

In July, the Rennervations star attended Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party. Missing was Renner's cane, which he has been spotted using for support since making his return to the public eye. In pics, the Avengers star is seen walking into Beckinsale's birthday party all smiles with his friend, Casey Affleck. For the occasion, Renner wore white pants, a light blue shirt and a denim jacket.

And last month, he revealed to CNN that he has eliminated unnecessary distractions from his life and now values his time more, saying, "There's no fat in my life anymore. I don’t have time for that. So, there’s something really beautiful about having that superpower."

