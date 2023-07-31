Kate Beckinsale Dresses Like Playboy Bunny to Ring in Her 50th Birthday
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's Daughter Lily Reveals Their …
How Travis Kelce Tried Shooting His Shot With Taylor Swift But F…
Tristan Thompson and Brother Amari Move in With Khloé Kardashia…
Tristan Thompson Shares Message on ‘Reinventing’ Yourself in Bir…
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son Tatum’s Face to Celebrate 1st Birt…
‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Confirms New Romance as Divorce From Lenn…
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Keke Palmer's Always Been a Queen! Her Best ET Moments
Lisa Marie Presley: Inside the Late Star’s Cause of Death
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Fashions: All the Real Dolls She Channe…
Cardi B's Most Iconic and Meme-able Moments!
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Why Cardi B Threw Her Microphone at a Fan During Las Vegas Show
‘Barbie’: How Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera's Kids Reacted to…
Sinéad O'Connor Shared Heartbreaking Message About Son's Suicide…
Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Cutest Moments Since Becoming Pa…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dati…
Sinéad O'Connor, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Singer, Dead at 56
Harry Styles Reveals 'Olivia' Tattoo During Vacation in Italy
A birthday bunny! Kate Beckinsale is ringing in a milestone birthday in style. The Fool's Paradise actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a big blowout weekend of soirees.
On Saturday, she shared pics from her Playboy-themed bash rocking a sparkly black bodysuit, platform heels, a white collar and bowtie, fishnet stockings, and black bunny ears.
"Happy bunny birthday, my birthday twin @olivergliese 💕💕 🐰🐇🐰🐩😿," she captioned the pics from the event, posing with her pals dressed in on-theme getups.
Kate even poked fun at one commenter who wrote, "Are you a Lisbian?" replying, "Nine of your bisnis."
The celebrations didn't end there. Kate shared photos and videos from her star-studded parties throughout the weekend, with guests Demi Moore, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato and more.
"The most amazing birthday continues .. what a party -full of love and glitter and the best people . Thank you to everyone and especially everyone 💕💕" Kate wrote, captioning pics and videos, including one clip of herself in a velvet red cutout dress, grinding and laughing with her friends.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Beckinsale Says Keanu Reeves Saved Her From Wardrobe Malfunction
Kate Beckinsale's Friendship With a Wild Fox Will Brighten Your Day
Lily Sheen Reveals Advice Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen Gave Her