Kate Beckinsale Dresses Like Playboy Bunny to Ring in Her 50th Birthday

By Rachel McRady
A birthday bunny! Kate Beckinsale is ringing in a milestone birthday in style. The Fool's Paradise actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a big blowout weekend of soirees. 

On Saturday, she shared pics from her Playboy-themed bash rocking a sparkly black bodysuit, platform heels, a white collar and bowtie, fishnet stockings, and black bunny ears. 

"Happy bunny birthday, my birthday twin @olivergliese 💕💕 🐰🐇🐰🐩😿," she captioned the pics from the event, posing with her pals dressed in on-theme getups. 

Kate even poked fun at one commenter who wrote, "Are you a Lisbian?" replying, "Nine of your bisnis." 

The celebrations didn't end there. Kate shared photos and videos from her star-studded parties throughout the weekend, with guests Demi Moore, Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato and more. 

"The most amazing birthday continues .. what a party -full of love and glitter and the best people . Thank you to everyone and especially everyone 💕💕" Kate wrote, captioning pics and videos, including one clip of herself in a velvet red cutout dress, grinding and laughing with her friends.

