Kate Beckinsale Shares How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Rosie O’Donnell Reflects on How Her Theater Program Is Changing …
Why Prince Harry Will Not Have a Role at King Charles’ Coronation
Drew Barrymore Hints at What to Expect From 2023 MTV Movie & TV …
Met Gala 2023: Keke Palmer on Son Leodis Helping Her Get Ready (…
Met Gala Moments: Iconic Moments and What to Expect at 2023 Event
‘Welcome to Wrexham’: How Taylor Swift Might Contribute to Seaso…
Met Gala 2023: Kim Petras on Being 'Nervous' to Sport Sky-High P…
See Keke Palmer's Met Gala 2023 Look Get Crafted by Sergio Hudso…
Rihanna Shares How Pregnancy No. 2 Is Different (Exclusive)
‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Reacts to Lionel Richie Claiming She…
Bella Ramsey Gets Overwhelmed at First Met Gala (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Walks Off on Oussama After He Tells Her …
'Not Dead Yet' Finale: Gina Rodriguez Entertains Meeting Up With…
'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3': Chukwudi Iwuji on Playing 'Na…
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Parents Todd and Julie Can't Speak Whi…
'Gran Turismo' Trailer No. 1
Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Split After 18 Years of Marriage
'RHOA's Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield Sound Off on Season 1…
Kate Beckinsale may have the internet beat with her Keanu Reeves story!
On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with the cast of Much Ado About Nothing in 1993. Along with the pic, which was found by her mother, Beckinsale shared the story about how her male co-stars, Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard, stepped in to help after her bodysuit took on a mind of it's own ahead of her moment on the carpet.
"So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens. Fun fact though : I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," she wrote.
"I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before ,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993," she recalled.
In the photo, Beckinsale is in between Leonard and Reeves, though it's hard to tell what is going on, as the actress holds something in front of her while smiling at her co-stars.
The ensemble cast starred in the 1993 film, Much Ado About Nothing, which was a romantic comedy reimagining of the William Shakespeare comedy.
Ahead of sharing the throwback moment, Beckinsale posted a picture of her from this year's Cannes Film Festival -- sans wardrobe malfunction -- in a stunning green gown.
"At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress -remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical 💚," she captioned the picture.
For more moments from this year's Cannes Film Festival, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jane Fonda Goes Viral at Cannes for Throwing Award at Director
Heidi Klum Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Cannes Red Carpet
Rita Wilson Explains Tense Cannes Red Carpet Moment With Tom Hanks
Related Gallery