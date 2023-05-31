Kate Beckinsale may have the internet beat with her Keanu Reeves story!

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with the cast of Much Ado About Nothing in 1993. Along with the pic, which was found by her mother, Beckinsale shared the story about how her male co-stars, Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard, stepped in to help after her bodysuit took on a mind of it's own ahead of her moment on the carpet.

"So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens. Fun fact though : I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," she wrote.

"I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before ,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993," she recalled.

Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

In the photo, Beckinsale is in between Leonard and Reeves, though it's hard to tell what is going on, as the actress holds something in front of her while smiling at her co-stars.

The ensemble cast starred in the 1993 film, Much Ado About Nothing, which was a romantic comedy reimagining of the William Shakespeare comedy.

Ahead of sharing the throwback moment, Beckinsale posted a picture of her from this year's Cannes Film Festival -- sans wardrobe malfunction -- in a stunning green gown.

"At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress -remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical 💚," she captioned the picture.

For more moments from this year's Cannes Film Festival, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jane Fonda Goes Viral at Cannes for Throwing Award at Director

Heidi Klum Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Cannes Red Carpet

Rita Wilson Explains Tense Cannes Red Carpet Moment With Tom Hanks

Lily-Rose Depp Reacts to Dad Johnny Receiving 7-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery