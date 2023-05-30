Jane Fonda Goes Viral for Throwing Palme d'Or Scroll at Director Justine Triet at the Cannes Film Festival
Jane Fonda took matters into her own hands over the weekend at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. The 85-year-old actress introduced the Palme d'Or Award to French director Justine Triet.
Fonda called it a historic moment, noting that seven female directors were nominated for the prestigious award for the first time and applauding the festival for its progress.
She then gave Triet the award for her film, Anatomy of a Fall. Triet became the third female director in the festival's history to take home the prestigious award, but in the excitement of the moment, Triet failed to take the rolled up scroll that came with the award from the podium where she accepted the honor, after giving her politically charged speech in French.
Fonda was seen reaching out to touch Triet's back to let her know she'd left behind the scroll, only to give up and chuck the paper at the director, throwing up her hands in joking resignation.
A video of the moment went viral with many laughing off Fonda's antics.
Prior to the viral moment, the 80 For Brady star also made headlines during a discussion she had at the festival where she gave her candid opinions on several of her A-list former co-stars, including Robert Redford and Katharine Hepburn.
Noting that Redford "did not like to kiss," Fonda said of the iconic actor (via Deadline), "He’s a very good person. He just has an issue with women.”
She also claimed that after filming On Golden Pond with her father, Henry Fonda, and Hepburn, she called Hepburn to congratulate her on her Oscar win.
"All three of us were nominated for Oscars, me for supporting, her for Best Actress, my dad for Best Actor. I didn’t win. And they did," she recalled. "And I called [Hepburn] up to congratulate her and she said, 'You’ll never catch me!'"
