Jane Fonda is looking back at her life, and detailing when she first felt truly in control of her own destiny.

The beloved 85-year-old actress walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of her new film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, on Monday, and opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about relating to her character, and how the themes of the film reflect in her own life.

The film is a follow-up to 2018's Book Club, and stars four women who go on a late-in-life girls' trip to Italy that goes somewhat awry. The story is one of reclaiming your own destiny and finding the self-confidence to trust your own decisions and instincts.

For Fonda, that moment came for her in real life when when she was "maybe 62 years old," when she was "finally single."

Fonda has been married three times -- first to Roger Vadim, in 1965. Their divorce was finalized in 1973 -- just days before she married activist Tom Hayden. They wound up separating in 1988 and divorced in 1990.

In 1991, Fonda married her third husband, media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner. They were together for a decade before calling it quits in 2001. Fonda has dated in the years since but largely embraced the freedom of not being tied down.

ET previously spoke to Fonda ahead of her 80th birthday in 2017, and she shared, "This thing about not needing a man? I needed a man to define me until I was about 70."

When asked what she's learned about love since then, Fonda exclaimed, "Nothing! I am not cut out for it!"

Fans can check out Fonda's latest onscreen adventure -- alongside co-stars Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen -- in Book Club: The Next Chapter, when it hits theaters May 12.

Jane Fonda Shares Heartfelt Message About Motherhood While Reflecting on Her Cancer Remission (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Address Retirement

Lily Tomlin Recalls First Meeting BFF and Co-Star Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda Details Her Regrets as a Mother to Her Three Kids

Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Bulimia Battle