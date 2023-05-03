Three of the hardest-working women in Hollywood have no plans of slowing down anytime soon. ET's Matt Cohen sat down with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen to talk about their forthcoming sequel, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and their longstanding evolution in the film industry.

The famed actresses are reprising their roles in the Book Club universe -- with the sequel coming to theaters May 12 -- but this time, they are off to Italy on an incredible journey on and off the pages!

Set in both Rome and Venice, Bergen says filming in Italy was "heaven."

"We had a great time and we would have dinner after work. We'd walk off to little funky restaurants and get lost going back. It was just wonderful," Bergen continued.

The co-stars indulged in all of the Italian delicacies including pistachio gelato, affogato and, of course, Aperol spritz!

When asked about their futures in the film industry, 85-year-old Fonda, 76-year-old Bergen and 70-year-old Steenburgen have no plans to retire -- with Fonda jokingly responding, "Golf?!"

Fonda explained how acting continues to both excite and challenge her creatively.

"The great thing about acting is that you're invited to come and become another person," she said. "You have to enter that other person with great empathy. It's just such a challenge to find who is this person that I'm supposed to be and what was she like as a child. I find great joy with that kind of character exploration."

Echoing her co-star's sentiments, Steenburgen deemed acting as the "ultimate puzzle."

With decades of experience in Hollywood, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen know that it's a team sport, and are empathetic toward the current writers' strike that's affecting film and TV production.

"Everything has changed in terms of making money in this town," Fonda noted. "We all do understand why they strike and we support them and wish them well. This is a very hard time for the below-the-line workers in Hollywood," she continued.

"We are nowhere without our writers," Steenburgen agreed.

Book Club: The Next Chapter, starring Fonda, Bergen, Steenburgen and Diane Keaton, comes to theaters on May 12.

