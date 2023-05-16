Jane Fonda Recalls The Hollywood Director Who Tried to Sleep With Her and She Turned Down
‘Book Club 2’ Cast Spills on Reuniting for Italy-Set Sequel (Exc…
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
Jimmie Allen Sued by Former Manager for Rape and Sexual Abuse
Martha Stewart, 81, Opens Up About Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’ …
Savannah Chrisley Slams 'Nasty Rumors' About Mom Julie in Mother…
Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Memes ‘Taking Over’ When She Couldn’t…
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
Hoda Kotb Opens Up About Daughter Hope's Scary Hospitalization
'The Voice': Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper’s Strategy to Bea…
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Heather Duffy Reflects on the Late Actr…
Savannah Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Text From Chloe About Jul…
Kenan Thompson on Pete Davidson Returning to Host 'SNL' (Exclusi…
Martha Stewart on the Internet’s Reaction to Her ‘Thirst Trap’ P…
Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘Exciting’ and ‘Insane’ First Moments of Moth…
Sam Asghari Attends 'Star Trek' Premiere as Britney Spears Slams…
Jennifer Lopez Addresses Mom’s Past Comments on Wanting Her Back…
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating! Inside Their 'Cas…
Jane Fonda just dropped a Hollywood bombshell. The 85-year-old actress didn’t hold back while a guest on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen were on the Bravo show promoting Book Club: The Next Chapter, and Fonda was selected to play Plead the Fifth, a game where contestants are asked three questions and you can only pass on one.
The two-time Academy Award winner was asked by Cohen, "Name one man in Hollywood who tried to pick you up once that you turned down."
Without much hesitation, Fonda responded, "The French director René Clément."
Clément directed Fonda in the 1964 French mystery–thriller, Joy House. It is based on the 1954 novel of the same name by Day Keene.
"Was it a sloppy pass?" asked Cohen.
"Well, he wanted to go to bed with me because he said that the character had to have an orgasm in the movie and he needed to see what my orgasms were like, but he said it in French and I pretended like I didn’t understand," recalled Fonda.
"That is amazing, perfect," Cohen replied.
Earlier this month, ET's Matt Cohen sat down with Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen to talk about Book Club: The Next Chapter, and their longstanding evolution in the film industry.
The famed actresses are reprising their roles in the Book Club universe -- with the sequel coming to theaters May 12 -- but this time, they are off to Italy on an incredible journey on and off the pages!
Set in both Rome and Venice, Bergen said filming in Italy was "heaven."
When asked about their futures in the film industry, 85-year-old Fonda, 76-year-old Bergen and 70-year-old Steenburgen have no plans to retire -- with Fonda jokingly responding, "Golf?!"
Fonda explained how acting continues to both excite and challenge her creatively.
"The great thing about acting is that you're invited to come and become another person," she said. "You have to enter that other person with great empathy. It's just such a challenge to find who is this person that I'm supposed to be and what was she like as a child. I find great joy with that kind of character exploration."
Echoing her co-star's sentiments, Steenburgen deemed acting as the "ultimate puzzle."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jane Fonda on How She Got Control of Her Life After Her Divorce
Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Address Retirement
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She Would Not Live Past 30 Amid Bulimia Battle
Related Gallery