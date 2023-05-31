That's what friends are for! Jeremy Renner's feeling the love and support amid his recovery. On Wednesday, the Mayor of Kingstown star and She's All That star Rachael Leigh Cook were spotted hanging out in Studio City, California.

An eyewitness tells ET, Renner looked happy while having the literal support of his longtime friend, who held his hand as they crossed the street. Renner, 52, also relied on his cane for support. Renner and Cook, 43, looked happy on their stroll, though ET has learned that the actors are just longtime friends and nothing more.

They go way back. In 2012, they were photographed at an art gallery exhibit, and she recently attended the premiere of Renner's Disney+ show Rennervations. Like many of Renner's friends in Hollywood, Cook has been there for the actor, either dropping supportive comments on Renner's inspiring Instagram posts or providing him with company.

Earlier this month during an interview with Variety, Scarlett Johansson detailed her visit with the actor following his near-fatal snow plow accident in January. She emotionally recalled visiting Renner and said she was unsure if she'd ever see him again after the brutal accident left him injured with 30-plus broken bones.

Renner was crushed by a snowplow near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day. The Marvel actor was trying to rescue his nephew after his car got stuck in the snow. Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital where he underwent several procedures, including chest surgery to repair the myriad of broken bones.

"I was honestly so f**king happy to see him. I didn't know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally," Johansson shared. "He's a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he's also hilarious. We laughed a lot."

On May 18, Renner took to Instagram and shared yet another inspiring workout video in which he declared "pain is progress for me." It was his "first attempt at a very light job with weight-assisted lift for the broken tibia."

Renner has been sharing plenty of looks at his healing journey, including more impressive workout videos and showing off his progress "one step at a time."

