Jeremy Renner's taking his health recovery one step at a time. One giant step at a time, actually.

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday and posted an impressive video showing him working the hell out of his TRX bands. Renner busts out the full squats before he's seen running in place. He also side steps into half squats.

In his caption, Renner explains that he "decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive." Shattering a tibia's no joke, and the fact he's already busting out full-range squats is impressive.

He added that "even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc )" he feels "encouraged after this warmup to press on." He joked and implored fans not to tell his physical therapist.

Renner's fans cheered him on in the comments section, including one Ryan Reynolds who wrote, "That’s the stuff!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Renner also took to his Instagram Stories and posted photos of what his left leg's having to endure to get back to tip top shape. The good news is that he's back at work, presumably for his Disney+ series, Rennervations. His workout photos were followed by a pic of him on a bus smiling while holding on his cane. He overlayed the photo with the text, "Back at the yard. Back in the shop, With mom."

It's easy to see why he's made so much progress. Just last month, Renner shared his 10-year-old daughter Ava's inspiring notes that would motivate any human being to accomplishing the impossible.

In one photo, Renner captured a note from Ava on a mirror that reads, "Hi Beautiful," with a smiley face. Over the picture, the actor wrote, "My daughter inspires me ... what inspires you?"

In another photo, Renner captures another note left by Ava on a treadmill. "Just keep running. Just keep running," the note reads.

It was just a few months ago when the Mayor of Kingstown star had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering 30-plus broken bones during a horrifying and near-fatal snowplow accident in Nevada. The accident was so devastating, Renner told Diane Sawyer that, while at the hospital, he began writing final words to his family in the event he didn't make it.

